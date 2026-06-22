Shanmukh Jaswanth Weds Vaishnavi Chodisetti: Pics

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth, popularly known as Shannu, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Vaishnavi Chodisetti in a private ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Shanmukh had announced his engagement to Vaishnavi, who hails from Rajahmundry, in February this year. While the couple recently performed a housewarming ceremony together, sparking speculation that they had secretly married, the rumors have now been confirmed after their wedding photos and videos surfaced online.

The newly released visuals show the couple dressed in traditional attire and participating in wedding rituals at the mandap, officially marking the beginning of their married life.

A native of Visakhapatnam, Shanmukh Jaswanth began his career as a YouTuber and gained recognition through the popular short film Viva. He later appeared in supporting roles in several Telugu films but rose to fame with hit YouTube series such as Software Developer and Surya. His popularity soared further after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, where he emerged as the runner-up.

Following his stint on the show, Shanmukh ended his much-publicized relationship with fellow YouTuber Deepthi Sunaina. A few years later, he found love in Vaishnavi Chodisetti, and the couple has now taken their relationship to the next level with marriage.

Fans and well-wishers have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.