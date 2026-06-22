June 23 Bank Holiday in India or not?
Many bank customers are wondering whether banks will remain open on June 23, 2026. The answer is simple: banks across most parts of India will function normally on Tuesday, June 23, as there is no nationwide festival, public holiday or special occasion scheduled for the day.
Since June 23 falls on a regular working Tuesday, both public sector and private sector banks are expected to operate as usual and provide normal banking services.
Are Banks Closed Anywhere on June 23?
While there is no nationwide bank holiday on June 23, customers should note that bank holidays in India are often state-specific. Certain states may observe local festivals, regional events or special occasions that can lead to branch closures in specific locations.
Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch or refer to the RBI holiday calendar for any region-specific holidays before planning a visit.
Banking Services Available on June 23
As June 23 is a regular working day, the following services will be available at bank branches:
- Cash deposits and withdrawals
- Cheque deposits and clearance services
- Passbook updates
- Loan and account-related services
- Demand draft and KYC services
Customers can also continue using digital banking services such as:
- UPI payments
- Internet banking
- Mobile banking apps
- NEFT and RTGS transfers
- ATM services
These digital services remain available around the clock, including on most holidays.
Next Major Bank Holidays
The next notable bank holidays in many states are expected later in the month due to regional observances, Muharram-related holidays, the fourth Saturday holiday and Sunday closures. Customers planning important branch visits should keep an eye on the state-wise holiday schedule.
Bottom Line
For most bank customers across India, June 23, 2026, will be a normal banking day. Branches are expected to remain open and provide regular services, making it a suitable day to complete pending banking work.
Also read: Hyderabad Rain Alert: Cyberabad Police Advises Early Logouts