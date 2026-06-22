Hyderabad Rain Alert: Cyberabad Police Advises Early Logouts

With moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Hyderabad on Monday evening, Cyberabad Police has issued an advisory requesting companies, educational institutions and other organizations to allow employees and students to leave early in a staggered manner.

According to the advisory, early departures may begin from 3:30 pm to help reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety during the expected rain. The move is also aimed at ensuring smooth movement for emergency and essential services.

Traffic Congestion Likely

Officials said heavy rainfall could affect traffic flow across several important roads in the Cyberabad region. Allowing people to leave offices and colleges at different times can help prevent major traffic jams and reduce travel-related difficulties.

Thunderstorm Warning for Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in several districts. Weather experts have also predicted rain and thunderstorm activity in Hyderabad from Monday evening through the early hours of Tuesday.

Residents have been advised to remain alert and plan their travel accordingly.

Rainfall Expected Across Telangana

Apart from Hyderabad, several districts across Telangana are likely to receive widespread rainfall. Areas including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Sangareddy are expected to receive good rainfall.

Weather observers have indicated that this could be one of the first major active monsoon spells of the season in many parts of the state.

Residents Advised to Be Cautious

Authorities have urged people to stay updated with official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. Commuters are advised to expect delays and exercise caution while on the roads.

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