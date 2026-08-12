Will Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Bring Clarity on Vishwambhara’s Release Date?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara continues to be one of the most awaited Telugu films, but fans are still waiting for an official update on its release date.

At the recent Korean Kanakaraju success meet, Chiranjeevi spoke about his upcoming Mega158 project and partially revealed its title. However, there was no major update on Vishwambhara, leaving some fans disappointed.

Now, attention has shifted to Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22, 2026. Fans are hoping that the special occasion could bring an announcement regarding the film’s release plans.

According to current industry buzz, Vishwambhara is being targeted for a October 16, 2026 theatrical release. However, this date has not yet been officially confirmed by the makers. Available reference information also notes that the film's new release date remains officially unconfirmed.

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, Vishwambhara is a fantasy action film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie also features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath in important roles.

With the film reportedly involving extensive visual effects, its release has already faced delays. For now, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether August 22 brings the much-awaited official clarity on Vishwambhara.