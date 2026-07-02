Vishwambhara Release Date Confirmed, Set to Clash With Jailer 2

After a long wait, Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited fantasy adventure Vishwambhara finally has an official release date. The makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026, during the Dussehra festival season.

The announcement ends months of speculation surrounding the film's release and has excited fans who have been eagerly waiting for an update.

Dussehra Box Office Clash Confirmed

With its release on October 16, Vishwambhara is set for a major box office battle. The film will compete with Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which is expected to release a day earlier on October 15, 2026.

The clash between two of Indian cinema's biggest stars has already become one of the most talked-about events of the year. Both films are expected to attract huge crowds during the festive holiday weekend.

Star Cast and Crew

Vishwambhara is directed by Vassishta, who is known for his fantasy storytelling. Trisha stars opposite Chiranjeevi as the female lead, while Kunal Kapoor plays the main villain.

The supporting cast includes Aashika Ranganath, Ramya Pasupuleti, Esha Chawla, and Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri in important roles.

The film is produced by UV Creations, with music composed by M. M. Keeravaani.

High Expectations From Fans

The film belongs to the socio-fantasy adventure genre and is expected to feature grand visuals, action, and emotional storytelling. With a festive release and a strong cast, Vishwambhara is one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer, songs, and promotional events as the countdown to the Dussehra release begins.

Also read: Meenakshi Chaudhary's Nepal Holiday Album