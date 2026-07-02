July 3 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to visit a bank on Friday, July 3, there is good news. Banks across India will remain open and operate as usual, as there are no national holidays, festivals, special occasions, or RBI-declared bank holidays on this date.

Customers can visit their bank branches during normal working hours to complete transactions, submit documents, or access other banking services without any interruption.

Are Banks Closed on July 3?

No. July 3 is a regular working day, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared any holiday for banks on this date.

Since there are no public holidays or regional festivals falling on July 3, banks in most states and union territories will function normally.

Banking Services Available

Customers can use all banking services on July 3, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque deposits and clearance

Demand draft services

Loan and account-related services

KYC updates

Passbook printing

Customer support at bank branches

Online Banking Services Continue

Even on holidays, digital banking services remain available around the clock. Customers can continue using:

UPI payments

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM services

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS transactions (as per service timings)

Check Local Holiday List

Although July 3 is a normal working day, customers should check with their local bank branch if there are any region-specific closures due to local events or administrative reasons. However, no nationwide bank holiday has been announced for July 3.

Customers can confidently plan their banking work for Friday, as branches are expected to operate as per their regular schedule.