July 3 Stock Market Holiday or not?

If you are planning to trade in the stock market on Friday, July 3, there is good news for investors and traders. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for normal trading, as there are no festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled for the day.

The Indian stock market will operate according to its regular trading schedule, allowing investors to buy and sell shares without any interruption.

Is the Stock Market Closed on July 3?

No. July 3 is a regular trading day, and NSE and BSE have not announced any market holiday.

Since there are no nationwide festivals or RBI-recognized market holidays on Friday, all trading activities will continue as usual.

Stock Market Trading Timings

On July 3, the stock market will follow its standard schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Trading will be available in:

Equity segment

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives (as per exchange schedule)

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Investors Can Trade Normally

Investors can carry out all regular market activities, including:

Buying and selling stocks

Trading in futures and options (F&O)

Investing in ETFs

Monitoring live market movements

Executing intraday and delivery trades

There are no restrictions or changes to market timings for July 3.

Check the Official Market Holiday Calendar

The stock exchanges announce trading holidays at the beginning of every year. As July 3 is not listed as a stock market holiday, trading will continue normally across all major market segments.

Investors should continue to monitor market updates and company announcements during trading hours while planning their investment decisions.

Also read: July 3 Bank Holiday or not in India?