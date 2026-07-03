Nagabandham Premiere Highlights: Visual Extravaganza

The much-awaited red carpet premiere of Nagabandham was held at Allu Cinemas on Thursday night (July 2, 2026) in the presence of the film's cast, crew, and several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. The ambitious mythological adventure, which has a runtime of 196 minutes (3 hours and 16 minutes), received its first public screening, with audiences witnessing an action-packed and mythology-driven narrative.

Here are the key highlights from the premiere screening:

Grand Red Carpet Premiere: Nagabandham had its first-ever screening at Allu Cinemas, attended by the film's unit and several celebrities from the industry.

Lengthy Runtime: The film has a runtime of 196 minutes (3 hours and 16 minutes), promising an expansive cinematic experience.

Jagapathi Babu's Introduction: Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu is introduced as an archaeology expert on a mission to uncover the mysteries surrounding the legendary Nagabandham.

Virat Karrna's Powerful Entry: Lead actor Virat Karrna makes an impressive entry as Rudra. The film also introduces Saranya, Iswarya Menon, Anasuya, and Sonia Singh in important roles.

Visually Rich Devotional Song: The devotional number "Namore," featuring Nabha Natesh and Daksha Nagarkar, stands out for its grand visuals and lavish production design.

Romantic Track Begins: The narrative shifts into a romantic phase with the song "Neekosam."

Action-Packed First Half: As the film approaches the interval, an intense action sequence raises the stakes.

Emotional Start to Second Half: The latter half opens on an emotional note, focusing on the hero's family and their relationships.

Major Twists Unfold: The story gradually reveals several key twists as Rudra uncovers crucial truths connected to the central mystery.

Flashback Reveals Ancient Origins: A significant flashback traces the origins of the story to Brahmakamalam, with Mahesh Manjrekar appearing in a pivotal role.

Naga Sadhus and War Sequence: The introduction of the Naga Sadhus leads to a spectacular, high-voltage war sequence that forms one of the film's major highlights.

Strong Mythological Ending: The film concludes with a message centered on Sanatana Dharma while setting up a sequel, leaving audiences with a major cliffhanger.

A detailed review of Nagabandham will follow after the completion of the premiere shows.