Mollywood Times OTT Release : When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Malayalam actor Naslen's latest film, Mollywood Times, has officially made its digital debut. The movie is now streaming on JioHotstar, giving audiences who missed it in theatres a chance to watch it from home.

Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mollywood Times is a dark comedy-drama that follows the journey of an aspiring filmmaker and the challenges he faces while trying to achieve his dream in the film industry. The movie was released in theatres on June 5, 2026, where it received mixed reactions from audiences but was appreciated by many critics for its fresh storytelling.

The film is now available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to viewers across India. The makers are hoping that the movie will find a wider audience through its OTT release.

Apart from Naslen, the film also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Sharaf U Dheen, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Gopika Ramesh in important roles. With its unique story and talented cast, Mollywood Times is expected to attract movie lovers looking for something different to watch this weekend.