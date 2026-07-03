Nagabandham Review and Rating

Nagabandham Movie Review: A Grand Mythological Adventure Backed by Spectacular Visuals

Rating: 3/5

Audience preferences have undergone a dramatic shift over the past few years. There was a time when a film needed a major star to draw crowds. Today, compelling content matters more than star power, and filmmakers are increasingly betting on strong concepts rather than established names. Nagabandham is one such ambitious attempt.

Director Abhishek Nama has mounted the fantasy-adventure on a lavish budget of nearly ₹100 crore, casting Virat Karna, who has only one previous film to his credit, in the lead role. With an impressive teaser and trailer raising expectations, the big question is whether the film lives up to the hype.

Story

The story spans multiple timelines, stretching from 1756 to the present day, revolving around the mysterious Nagabandham and the legendary Brahma Kamalam linked to the sacred Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Renowned archaeologist Prabhakar (Jagapathi Babu) spends three decades trying to uncover the secret of Nagabandham but fails. His disciples, Tesla and Ali (Rishab Shetty? No - Rishab Sahni), continue the search in the Himalayas. There, Ali encounters the imprisoned Bairagi (Garuda Ram), who manipulates him using mystical powers and convinces him that freeing the Nagabandham is the key to conquering the world. To achieve this, Ali must retrieve the sacred Brahma Kamalam.

During his ruthless hunt, Ali kills anyone who stands in his way or refuses to reveal information about the flower. Eventually, it is discovered that the Brahma Kamalam rests within the lotus emerging from the navel of Lord Ranganatha at the Srirangapuram temple. Following a carefully executed plan, it is removed from the temple but accidentally falls into the sea near Bhairavakona.

Ali's men then seek the help of Rudra (Virat Karna) from Thulasivanam village, luring him with money to retrieve the sacred flower. Did Ali succeed in obtaining the Brahma Kamalam? Why is Rudra connected to the ancient mystery? Who is Parvathi (Nabha Natesh), and what is her relationship with Rudra? Who was responsible for the death of Rudra's beloved sister Masasa (Sonia Singh)? What happened in 1956? What conspiracy did Bairagi hatch with a Muslim ruler? And was Nagabandham finally broken? The answers unfold on the big screen.

Analysis

A film's story is its heart, while the screenplay is the rhythm that keeps it alive. Only when both work in harmony does cinematic magic happen. Lavish visuals, expensive VFX, and breathtaking action can never compensate for a weak emotional connection.

Unfortunately, Nagabandham falls into that trap.

There is no denying that the visuals are spectacular. The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, and the central premise rooted in mythology and ancient mysteries feels timely. However, the screenplay struggles to sustain interest. Instead of sticking to the core narrative, the film repeatedly drifts into unnecessary subplots that slow the pace considerably.

Several supporting characters appear to exist without purpose. Their introductions, deaths, and individual arcs contribute very little to the main plot, making them feel like disconnected narrative detours.

The romantic track between Rudra and Parvathi is equally unconvincing. Their love story develops almost instantly, progressing from a first meeting to romance and a song within minutes. Although the film later attempts to justify this in the second half, the explanation lacks emotional weight and fails to fully convince.

Another recurring issue is the hero's delayed responses. Several times, Rudra enters the action only after someone close to him has already been killed, leaving viewers wondering why he could not have acted sooner to prevent those tragedies.

The film also incorporates themes of Sanatana Dharma and Hindutva, delivering several powerful dialogues. While these moments are impactful individually, they often feel inserted rather than organically woven into the narrative.

Throughout its runtime, Nagabandham evokes memories of films such as Anji, Karthikeya, HanuMan, and Mirai, making it difficult to shake off a sense of familiarity.

What Works

Director Abhishek Nama opens the film on an intriguing note by establishing the mythology surrounding Nagabandham. The early sequences involving the mysterious book, Tesla's attempt to pass on its secrets, and Ali's brutal arrival effectively build curiosity.

Following the hero's introduction, the film shifts toward family emotions before regaining momentum when Rudra joins the villains on their underwater mission to retrieve the Padma Kamalam.

Although the first half offers limited narrative progression, it remains visually engaging thanks to its cinematography, songs, and production design. The interval twist successfully raises expectations for the second half.

The post-interval portions, however, slow down considerably. The highlight is Rudra's flashback set in 1756, which reveals his connection to Nagabandham and provides much-needed emotional context.

From the pre-climax onward, the film finds its footing again. The large-scale action sequences are executed impressively, particularly the climactic snake battle, which delivers several goosebump-inducing moments. The film concludes by teasing a sequel, leaving the central mythology open for further exploration.

Performances

Despite this being only his second film, Virat Karna delivers a confident performance. Playing both Rudra and a saintly incarnation, he displays noticeable variation between the two roles and carries the film effectively.

Nabha Natesh gets a substantial role with a dual character and performs convincingly in both avatars.

Rishab Sahni is impressive as the antagonist, bringing menace through understated expressions, unusual mannerisms, and an unsettling smile.

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu lends credibility to the film as archaeologist Prabhakar, while Garuda Ram leaves a strong impression as the mystical Bairagi.

Aishwarya Menon, despite limited screen time, performs well, and supporting actors Anasuya Bharadwaj and Murali Sharma do justice to their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Technically, Nagabandham is one of the film's strongest assets.

The cinematography is outstanding, capturing the grand scale of the film beautifully. The art department deserves special praise for recreating elaborate temple sets, particularly the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, with remarkable authenticity.

The background score complements the narrative effectively, while the songs are visually appealing. The devotional number "Namo... Namo" stands out as one of the film's best musical moments.

The VFX are largely satisfactory, and the use of AI-assisted visuals blends reasonably well into the film's fantasy setting. However, the editing could have been considerably sharper, especially during the second half, where tighter pacing would have significantly improved the overall experience.

The production values are undeniably top-notch, clearly reflecting the producers' willingness to invest heavily in bringing this ambitious vision to life.

Verdict

Nagabandham is an ambitious mythological fantasy that impresses with its scale, visuals, action choreography, and technical finesse. While the core concept has immense potential, an uneven screenplay, unnecessary subplots, and sluggish pacing prevent it from becoming the immersive adventure it aspires to be.

The film offers enough spectacle to satisfy fans of mythological action dramas, and its sequel setup leaves room for a more compelling continuation. However, stronger storytelling and tighter narration will be crucial if the franchise hopes to truly realize its potential.