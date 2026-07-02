Alia Bhatt Becomes Highest-Paid Star in Alpha: Reports

Alia Bhatt is making headlines ahead of the release of her upcoming action film Alpha. According to recent reports, she has reportedly received ₹25 crore for the movie, making her the highest-paid actor in the film.

Reports also claim that Bobby Deol, who plays the main villain, has been paid around ₹6 crore. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is also said to have received a similar amount, while Sharvari reportedly earned around ₹3 crore for her role.

Alpha is a female-led action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and R. Madhavan in key roles. It is also part of the popular YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like Pathaan, Tiger, and War.

While the reported salaries have sparked discussions on social media, fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia Bhatt in an action-packed role. The film is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year.