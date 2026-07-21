Chiranjeevi to Grace Chennai Love Story Pre-Release Event

The makers of Chennai Love Story have announced a major surprise ahead of the film's release. Megastar Chiranjeevi will attend the movie's pre-release event as the chief guest, giving a big boost to the film's promotions. The event is scheduled to take place on July 22, with the venue and other details expected to be announced by the makers soon.

Chennai Love Story stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles. The romantic entertainer is directed by Ravi Namburii, based on a story by Sai Rajesh, who is known for Baby. The film has been receiving a positive response for its songs, teaser, and trailer, helping it generate good buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

The announcement of Chiranjeevi's presence has created excitement among fans and the film team. His support is expected to bring more attention to the movie and increase its visibility before it reaches theatres. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Megastar will say about the film and its cast during the event.

The film is produced by SKN and Sai Rajesh, while veteran composer Mani Sharma has scored the music. The makers are hoping the pre-release event will further strengthen the film's promotional campaign before its release.

Chennai Love Story is scheduled to hit theatres on July 24, 2026, and is one of the notable Telugu releases of the week. With Chiranjeevi's support and growing audience interest, the film is aiming for a strong opening at the box office.