Ananthan Kaadu OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The Malayalam-Tamil political action thriller Ananthan Kaadu has arrived in theatres, drawing attention for its gripping storyline and star-studded cast. The film is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by actor-writer Murali Gopi, bringing together an intense story that revolves around politics, power, and survival.

Following its theatrical release on June 25, 2026, many movie lovers are now waiting for details about its OTT premiere.

Has the OTT Platform Been Confirmed?

As of now, the makers have not announced an official OTT partner for Ananthan Kaadu. Reports indicate that the movie's digital streaming rights are yet to be sold, meaning no platform has been confirmed at this stage.

Popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ManoramaMAX are among the platforms that could potentially acquire the film, but there has been no official confirmation.

Expected OTT Release Date

Although the digital release date has not been revealed, industry trends suggest that the film could arrive on an OTT platform four to six weeks after its theatrical release, depending on its box office performance and the completion of the streaming rights deal.

Viewers will have to wait for an official announcement from the filmmakers regarding both the streaming platform and the premiere date.

Available Languages

Whenever the film makes its digital debut, it is expected to be available in Malayalam and Tamil, the same languages in which it was released in theatres.

Until an official update is released, fans can only wait for confirmation about where and when Ananthan Kaadu will be available for streaming.

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