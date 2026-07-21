Delhi High Court Orders Sonam Wangchuk's Transfer to Medanta Hospital

ocial activist Sonam Wangchuk has received relief after the Delhi High Court ordered his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital for further treatment.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia heard the case and directed authorities to shift Wangchuk to Medanta. The court also instructed the formation of a panel of specialist doctors to oversee his treatment and asked that all his previous medical records be handed over to the expert team.

The court said a detailed order would be issued later in the day.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General, representing the Central Government, informed the court that the government had no objection to transferring Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital. However, the government said he should not be discharged from medical care against the advice of doctors.

The government also told the court that some people around Wangchuk were trying to take him out of the hospital, raising concerns about his safety and medical condition. It added that Wangchuk is free to choose the hospital and doctor of his choice, but his treatment should continue as recommended by medical experts.

After reviewing the medical reports and hearing expert opinions, the High Court observed that Wangchuk requires continuous medical supervision. Doctors reportedly advised that he should remain in a hospital where immediate treatment can be provided if necessary.

Taking these factors into account, the court approved Wangchuk's request and directed that he be shifted to Medanta Hospital for continued treatment.