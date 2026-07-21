July 22 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to visit your bank on Wednesday, July 22, there is good news. Banks across most parts of India will remain open as it is a regular working day.

There are no nationwide festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled for July 22 that require banks to remain closed. Customers can visit their bank branches for cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, account-related services, and other banking transactions during normal business hours.

Are Banks Closed in Any State on July 22?

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, no state or Union Territory is scheduled to observe a bank holiday on July 22. This means public sector, private sector, cooperative, and regional rural banks are expected to function normally across the country.

However, customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for any location-specific changes or administrative closures.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Even on holidays, digital banking services continue without interruption. Customers can use:

UPI services

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATMs

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS (as per service availability)

These services are available 24/7 for most routine banking needs.

Plan Your Banking Visit

Since July 22 is a regular business day with no scheduled bank holiday, customers can complete their banking work without expecting any holiday-related disruption.