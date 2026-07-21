Three Hyderabad Family Members Killed in California Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Salton City, California, claimed the lives of three members of a Hyderabad-origin family on July 20, leaving two other family members injured.

The victims have been identified as Nazia Salma (45), her 19-year-old daughter Hafeza Neha Shaikh, and her 14-year-old son Hafez Omer.

Nazia's husband, Shaik Abdul Naveed, a former scientist who worked at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad for nearly ten years, survived the accident along with the couple's seven-year-old daughter, Khatija Shaikh. Both are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in California.

The news of the tragedy has deeply saddened relatives and friends in the family's hometown of Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, where people gathered to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

According to family members, the funeral services for the three victims are expected to take place in the United States on July 24.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information about how the accident occurred, and the exact cause of the crash remains unknown.

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