Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers to Observe Strike in Telangana on July 22

Commuters across Telangana may face travel disruptions on July 22 as drivers associated with Ola, Uber, Rapido, and several other app-based platforms have launched a statewide flash strike. The protest includes cab drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers, delivery partners, and goods transport workers who are demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

The strike was announced after a meeting of various workers' unions in Hyderabad. Thousands of workers from platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto are expected to participate. Union leaders said they decided to protest because their long-pending demands have not been addressed.

The workers are demanding a higher minimum base fare, better per-kilometre and per-minute charges, lower platform commissions, and stronger welfare measures for gig workers. They say their earnings have fallen in recent years while operating costs, including fuel and vehicle maintenance, have continued to rise.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union founder Sheikh Salauddin apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused by the strike. He said the protest is not only about higher earnings but also about securing labour rights, social security, and a dignified livelihood for app-based workers across the state.

People who rely on app-based cabs, autos, and delivery services have been advised to expect delays and make alternate travel arrangements wherever possible. The workers have also warned that if their demands remain unresolved, they may launch an indefinite strike after August 10.