Rahul Gandhi Held During CJP Protest Outside PM Modi's Residence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was briefly detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after he joined a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The protest has become one of the biggest youth-led demonstrations in recent months, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities, unemployment, and education reforms.

The CJP movement, which began as a student-led campaign, has grown into a nationwide protest involving students, young professionals, and activists. Protesters accuse the government of failing to address issues such as exam paper leaks, lack of job opportunities, and corruption in the education system.

Rahul Gandhi joined the demonstrators in solidarity and staged a sit-in near the Prime Minister's residence. Police intervened, removed him and several Congress leaders from the protest site, and briefly detained them before releasing them later. The Congress party criticised the police action, calling it an attempt to suppress peaceful protests.

The protests come just a day after violent clashes between demonstrators and police in Delhi, during which around 180 people were injured. Despite the crackdown, CJP leaders have said the movement will continue until the government addresses their demands, including accountability for alleged exam irregularities and reforms in the education system.

The ongoing demonstrations have now turned into a major political issue, drawing support from opposition leaders and civil society groups. With thousands of young people continuing to gather at protest sites in Delhi, the movement has emerged as one of the biggest challenges facing the government in recent weeks.