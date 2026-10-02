OTT Releases This Weekend: Check the Full List of Movies and Web Series

The Gandhi Jayanti holiday has made this weekend more special for movie lovers. Several new movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms from October 2. The lineup includes Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Japanese and Hollywood titles.

OTT Releases this Week:

Netflix

#Love – Telugu-dubbed series – October 2

Doing Life – Telugu-dubbed movie – October 2

Schumacher '94: The Birth of a Legend – English series – October 2

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life – Hollywood movie – October 2

Blue Box Season 2 – Japanese series – October 4

JioHotstar

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit – Telugu-dubbed movie – October 2

War – Hollywood movie – October 3

Marshals Season 2 – English series – October 4

Tracker Season 4 – English series – October 4

Amazon Prime Video

Mahendragiri Varahi – Telugu movie – October 2

ZEE5

Pooja Meri Jaan – Hindi movie – October 2

Mother Promise – Kannada movie – October 2

Evil Dead Burn – Telugu-dubbed movie – October 2

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Hollywood movie – October 2

Apple TV+

The Last First: Winter K2 – English movie – October 2

HBO Max

Evil Dead Burn – Hollywood movie – October 2

From regional films to international movies and popular web series, OTT platforms are offering a wide range of content this weekend. Viewers can choose from different genres and languages and enjoy the holiday at home.