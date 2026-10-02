Mahendragiri Varahi OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Sumanth's latest socio-fantasy thriller Mahendragiri Varahi, directed by Santhosh Jagarlapudi, is now making its way to OTT audiences. The film, which received attention for its suspenseful moments, interval sequence and climax during its theatrical run, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 2.

The movie can be watched in Telugu as well as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making it accessible to audiences across multiple language markets.

Mahendragiri Varahi features Sumanth in the lead role, while Aishwarya Rajesh and Malavika Nair play important characters. Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda makes a special appearance in the film.

Mahendragiri Varahi Story

The story follows Siddharth (Sumanth), a YouTuber who travels to Mahendragiri near Vizianagaram along with his brother Rajeev (Kamal Kamaraju) to visit the Varahi temple.

Their visit takes a tragic turn when Rajeev and Nagendra Varma (Vamsi Chaganti), a member of the Mahendragiri royal family, die unexpectedly. The incident leads Siddharth to uncover a strange mystery surrounding the royal lineage.

According to local belief, every male child born into the Mahendragiri royal family has died under mysterious circumstances on his 33rd birthday for the past 150 years. The villagers believe that the family has been cursed by Goddess Varahi.

Intrigued by the unusual pattern of deaths, Siddharth decides to investigate the mystery and uncover the truth behind the alleged curse.

As he digs deeper, he begins to discover connections between his brother's death and the Mahendragiri royal family. The investigation raises several questions. Is the royal family really suffering from a divine curse? What is the actual reason behind the recurring deaths? And how is Rajeev's death connected to the centuries-old mystery?

The answers form the central mystery of Mahendragiri Varahi.

Mahendragiri Varahi OTT Details

The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video from October 2. Viewers can stream the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

With its combination of mythology, mystery, fantasy and suspense, Mahendragiri Varahi is aimed at viewers who enjoy supernatural and socio-fantasy thrillers.