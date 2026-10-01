Mahendragiri Varahi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sumanth’s Film?

Sumanth’s mystery thriller Mahendragiri Varahi is all set to arrive on OTT. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 2, 2026, just three weeks after its theatrical release.

Directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film was released in theatres on September 11. Sumanth plays the lead role, while Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Goswami, Malavika Nair, Brahmanandam and others are part of the cast. Siddhu Jonnalagadda also appears in a key cameo.

The story revolves around a mysterious curse affecting a royal family in Mahendragiri. Sumanth’s character investigates the strange deaths and tries to uncover the truth behind the mystery.

Produced by Madhu Kalipu and Laxman under Rajashyamala Entertainments and Bridge Films, the film has music by Anup Rubens.

Mahendragiri Varahi will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, giving viewers across different languages an opportunity to watch the film from home.