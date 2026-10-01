October 2026 Movie Releases: Jailer 2, Ranabaali and Cult

October 2026 is set to be an exciting month for movie lovers, with several Telugu, Tamil and other Indian films gearing up for theatrical releases. From big-budget star films to small-budget entertainers and stories inspired by real-life incidents, audiences can expect a variety of movies this month.

Several filmmakers are planning their releases around the Dussehra festival to attract audiences during the holiday season. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali and Vishwak Sen's Cult are among the films generating interest. Here is a look at the movies scheduled to hit theatres in October.

October 2 Releases

Don't Trouble the Trouble

Directed by Shashank Yeleti, Don't Trouble the Trouble stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, with Baby Sara and Saurabh Sachdeva in important roles. Presented by SS Rajamouli, the film is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya under Arka Media Works and Showing Business. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

Sigma

S​​igma marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The film features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles and is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is set to release on October 2, with Mythri Movie Distributors Limited and NVR Cinema handling its Telugu release.

Tellakagitham

Harsh Roshan and Nakshatra play the lead roles in Tellakagitham, a youthful romantic drama with emotional elements. Directed by Ramesh Bandreddy and produced by Krishna Kommalapati, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 2.

SI Yugandhar

Aadi Saikumar will be seen in the lead role in the crime thriller SI Yugandhar. Megha Lekha plays the female lead, while Raghavendra Katari is directing the film. The movie is also scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2.

October 9 Releases

Adarsha Kutumbam: AK47

Victory Venkatesh is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for Adarsha Kutumbam: AK47. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while Nara Rohith will appear in a significant role. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 9.

Comrade Kalyan

Sree Vishnu plays the lead role in Comrade Kalyan, directed by Janakiram Marella. The film is jointly produced by Kona Film Corporation and Skandha Vahana Motion Pictures. The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 9.

Dussehra Special Releases

Jailer 2 – October 15

Superstar Rajinikanth is returning with the sequel to his successful action entertainer Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran. The sequel is expected to bring back the action-packed world of the original film, which was released in 2023. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15.

Ranabaali – October 16

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are coming together for Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is based on real events that took place between 1854 and 1878 and is being made on a pan-Indian scale.

Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly portray a warrior in the film, which explores a historical setting. The movie has attracted attention due to the lead pair's combination and is scheduled for release on October 16.

Garividi Lakshmi – October 17

Garividi Lakshmi is a film inspired by the life of a real woman who gained recognition for conducting more than 10,000 programmes over a period of 15 years during the 1990s. Actress Anandhi will portray the titular character in this story based on real-life events.

The makers have already released a song titled Nalla Jeelakarra Mogga, which has received a positive response. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 17.

October 30 Releases

Cult

Vishwak Sen is set to appear in a different role in Cult, a film he is directing and producing. Inspired by real-life incidents, the movie features Gayatri Bhardwaj, Taarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma and Kartikeya in important roles. Sandeep Kakarala is also producing the project.

Vishwak Sen is reportedly playing a character with negative shades. The film is being planned for release in Telugu, Hindi, English, Japanese and Spanish, with an international audience in mind. Cult is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 30.

Emo Emo Idi

Roshan Meka, son of actor Srikanth, will play the lead role in Emo Emo Idi, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Preity Mukhundhan plays the female lead. The film is jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and is scheduled for release on October 30.

Apart from these films, several other small-budget productions are also expected to arrive in theatres during October, making it a busy month for Indian cinema.

Also read: Who Is Smit Machchhar? Indian Pilot Who Helped Save Flydubai Flight