Shah Rukh Khan's King Music Rights Worth ₹50 Crore?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated action drama King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Even before the film reaches theatres, it is already creating strong buzz in the trade, with reports suggesting that its music rights could be sold for a record-breaking amount.

According to the latest reports from Bollywood circles, several leading music companies are competing to acquire the audio rights for King. Industry sources claim that the deal is expected to be worth around ₹50 crore, making it one of the biggest music rights agreements in recent Hindi cinema.

If the reported figure materializes, King will join the list of Bollywood films that have secured exceptionally high-value music rights deals. Recent big-budget projects such as Ramayana and Dhurandhar have already set impressive benchmarks, and King is now expected to challenge those records.

The film has generated enormous anticipation not only because of Shah Rukh Khan's lead role but also because it marks the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Fans are eager to watch the father-daughter duo associated with one of the biggest productions of the year.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in significant roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for delivering stylish action entertainers, King is expected to offer high-octane action, emotional drama, and grand production values. The film is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during the Christmas 2026 holiday season.

While the makers have not officially confirmed the reported music rights deal, the growing interest from major music labels reflects the massive expectations surrounding the film.

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