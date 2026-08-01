Priyanka Chopra Apologises to Fans at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has once again earned praise from fans, this time not for a film but for her thoughtful gesture at Mumbai Airport. A video of the actress politely responding to fans who requested selfies has gone viral on social media, with many appreciating her humility and respectful attitude.

Celebrities often find themselves surrounded by fans eager to take selfies. While some stars decline such requests by walking away or avoiding interactions, Priyanka handled the situation with grace, leaving a lasting impression on those around her.

According to viral videos circulating online, Priyanka was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport carrying her young daughter in her arms. As she made her way inside the airport, several fans recognized her and approached her for selfies.

Since she was holding her daughter, Priyanka was unable to stop for photographs. Instead of ignoring the fans, she paused briefly, smiled, and politely apologized. She reportedly said, "Sorry, I'm with my baby," before continuing toward the terminal.

Her simple and courteous response has been widely appreciated across social media. Many netizens praised the actress for acknowledging her fans instead of walking away without saying anything. Several users described her gesture as a perfect example of balancing motherhood with kindness toward admirers.

The viral clip has sparked positive reactions, with fans applauding Priyanka for remaining humble despite her global success. Many commented that her respectful interaction reflects her down-to-earth personality.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working with director S. S. Rajamouli on his much-awaited pan-India project starring Mahesh Babu. Reports suggest that she plays the female lead in the film and has performed challenging action sequences, including impressive slow-motion jumps.

The ambitious big-budget film is expected to be one of the biggest Indian releases in the coming year and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on April 7. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the fresh on-screen pairing of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the highly anticipated project.