LPG Cylinder Prices Cut From August 1; Check New Rates

Oil marketing companies have revised LPG cylinder prices from August 1, bringing relief to commercial users. The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by up to ₹192 to ₹209, depending on the city. The new rates came into effect on the first day of the month as part of the regular monthly price revision.

The price cut is expected to benefit hotels, restaurants, cafes, caterers, and other businesses that use commercial LPG cylinders for daily operations. Lower fuel costs may help reduce operating expenses for these establishments.

However, there is no change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder used by households. Domestic consumers will continue to pay the same price as they did in July, as oil companies have kept household cooking gas rates unchanged.

This is the second consecutive month in which commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced. The revision reflects changes in international fuel prices and market conditions, while domestic LPG prices remain stable.

Consumers can check the latest LPG rates in their respective cities through their LPG service providers or official websites of the oil marketing companies.