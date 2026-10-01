Who Is Smit Machchhar? Indian Pilot Who Helped Save Flydubai Flight

An Indian pilot has received widespread praise after a frightening incident inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured during an alleged attack by his co-pilot but helped prevent the situation from turning into a major aviation disaster.

What Happened Inside the Cockpit?

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when a violent confrontation reportedly took place between the two pilots.

According to reports, the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar with a knife. During the incident, the aircraft suddenly lost around 14,000 feet of altitude, prompting emergency procedures. The plane was later diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Despite being badly injured, Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers, crew members and other pilots onboard to enter the cockpit and help restrain the co-pilot. The aircraft was eventually brought safely to the ground.

Who Is Captain Smit Machchhar?

Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian aviation professional and former SpiceJet pilot. Reports say he spent around 11 years with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai in 2022. He has extensive experience flying Boeing 737 aircraft.

Following the incident, Machchhar was taken to hospital for treatment and underwent surgery. Reports on October 1 said that he was in stable condition.

Leaders Praise the Indian Pilot

Machchhar's actions have drawn attention from leaders in India, Israel and the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly praised the Indian captain for his actions during the emergency. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Machchhar's courage and determination to protect those onboard. US President Donald Trump likewise spoke positively about the pilot's actions.

The incident is still being investigated, including the motive behind the co-pilot's alleged actions. For now, Captain Smit Machchhar's response during the emergency has made him the focus of widespread attention in India and abroad.

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