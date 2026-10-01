DoorDash Opens Hyderabad Office, Plans Major Hiring Drive

US-based food commerce company DoorDash has opened its first office in India in Hyderabad. The new office is located in HITEC City and has started operations with around 500 employees.

The company plans to expand its Hyderabad workforce to more than 3,000 employees over the next two years. The centre will support DoorDash’s global operations and create new opportunities across customer support, operations and other corporate functions.

The Hyderabad office will initially have Customer Experience and Integrity (CXI) and general and administrative teams. It will support customers, merchants and delivery workers across DoorDash’s global markets.

The Hyderabad centre will also become one of DoorDash’s three company-owned CXI hubs worldwide, along with centres in Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City. The company may add specialised areas such as fraud review and technical operations in the future.

DoorDash said Hyderabad was chosen because of its strong technology ecosystem and skilled talent pool. The company operates in more than 40 countries and serves over 56 million monthly active consumers.

The expansion adds another major global company to Hyderabad’s growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem. According to the Telangana government, the city already has more than 500 GCCs employing over five lakh people.