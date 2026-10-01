Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Varshini and Mukesh’s Chemistry Draws Attention

The growing closeness between Varshini and Mukesh in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house has become a topic of discussion among viewers.

The two contestants have been spending more time together in recent episodes. Their friendly and affectionate interactions have caught the attention of viewers and sparked several discussions on social media.

Some social media users have criticised their behaviour, saying that the two have become too comfortable with each other on camera. There are also claims online that Varshini may be using the attention to stay in the spotlight. These are social media opinions and have not been independently established.

The discussion has added another layer to the ongoing drama inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. With the competition becoming tougher, viewers are closely watching how Varshini and Mukesh’s equation develops in the coming episodes.