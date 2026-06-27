Trisha Says She Will Marry Only the Right Person

Actress Trisha has shared her thoughts on marriage, and her comments have attracted a lot of attention on social media. The popular South Indian actress, who has been part of the film industry for nearly two decades, said she believes marriage is a lifelong commitment and should not be taken lightly.

Speaking in a recent interview, Trisha addressed the frequent rumours about her marriage. She said that if she ever gets married, she wants it to be for life and does not believe in entering a relationship that could end in divorce.

The actress said she is waiting for the right partner with whom she can spend her entire life. According to her, many marriages today end quickly, and she wants to make the right decision before taking such an important step.

Trisha also explained why she is careful about marriage. She revealed that several of her friends are facing emotional struggles after getting married, which has made her think seriously about her own future.

She said she does not want to marry because of social pressure or age. Instead, she believes it is better to wait for the right person.

The actress added that if she never finds a suitable life partner, she is happy to remain single rather than make a decision she may regret later.

Trisha's honest views on marriage have gone viral online, with many fans discussing her perspective on relationships and life.

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