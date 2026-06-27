Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 27: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India continued to move higher on June 27, 2026, marking the second consecutive day of gains. The increase comes after a recent correction in bullion prices, while silver prices remained largely stable in most major cities. Experts say global market trends and investor demand are supporting the recovery in gold prices.
Gold Prices Today - June 27,2026:
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,100
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,100
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,900
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,700
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950
Silver Prices Today - June 27,2026:
- Delhi – ₹2,40,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
- Chennai – ₹2,50,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,40,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,40,000