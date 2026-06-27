Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 27: Check City-Wise Rates

Jun 27, 2026, 12:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India continued to move higher on June 27, 2026, marking the second consecutive day of gains. The increase comes after a recent correction in bullion prices, while silver prices remained largely stable in most major cities. Experts say global market trends and investor demand are supporting the recovery in gold prices.

Gold Prices Today - June 27,2026:

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,100
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,100

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,900
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,700

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,950

Silver Prices Today - June 27,2026:

  • Delhi – ₹2,40,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
  • Chennai – ₹2,50,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,40,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,40,000

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