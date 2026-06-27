CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the improvement and compartment examinations are waiting for the announcement.

The exams were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. More than 6.8 lakh students appeared for the second board examinations across the country.

Although CBSE has not announced the official result date, the scorecards are expected to be released shortly on the board's official websites.

In the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, the overall pass percentage was 93.70%. Girls performed better than boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99%.

Details Required to Check the Result

Students should keep the following information ready before checking their results:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (if required)

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Once the results are announced, students can follow these steps:

Visit the official CBSE result website.

Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the information.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

Official Websites

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.