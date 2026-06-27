Mollywood Times OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naslen's Film Online

After its theatrical release on June 5, 2026, Mollywood Times is now ready for its digital premiere. Fans who missed the movie in theatres will soon be able to watch it online.

The makers have officially announced that Mollywood Times will start streaming on JioHotstar from July 3, 2026. Sharing the update on social media, the team described the film as "A love-hate letter to Malayalam cinema."

Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film follows the story of Vineeth Madhavan, a young man from Kuttikkanam who dreams of becoming a famous horror filmmaker in the Malayalam film industry. Inspired by Hollywood director M. Night Shyamalan, Vineeth believes he can bring a fresh style of horror films to Malayalam cinema.

Despite facing opposition from his father and several challenges in the film industry, Vineeth refuses to give up. He starts his journey by making short films and slowly works towards directing a feature film. Along the way, he struggles with industry politics, creative differences, and the fight to protect his original ideas.

As the pressure grows, Vineeth begins to realize that achieving success is not easy. His determination is tested as he balances his dreams, relationships, and personal values. The story explores the highs and lows of chasing a career in filmmaking and the sacrifices that come with it.

The movie stars Naslen in the lead role along with Sharaf U Dheen, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Gopika Ramesh, Prasanth Alexander, Meera Nair, Althaf Salim, Jagadish, and Balachandran Chullikkad in important roles. Basil Joseph and Aarsha Chandini Baiju also make special appearances.

The film is written by Ramu Sunil, directed and co-edited by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, and produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Viswajith Odukkathil handled the cinematography.

With its OTT release just around the corner, Mollywood Times is expected to reach a wider audience and attract viewers who enjoy films based on cinema, ambition, and personal struggles.