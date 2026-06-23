Telangana Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Till June 29

The southwest monsoon remains active over Telangana, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across the state over the coming days. According to the latest forecast, several districts are likely to receive heavy rain until June 29.

Yellow Alert Issued for Telangana

In view of the expected weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts. Along with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also likely in several parts of the state.

Officials have advised residents to remain cautious and stay updated with weather alerts, especially during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

Hyderabad Likely to Receive More Rain

Hyderabad is expected to witness moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Weather experts have indicated that rainfall activity may be more prominent during the evening and night hours.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel carefully as rain could lead to traffic congestion and waterlogging in some areas.

Heavy Rain Expected in Several Districts

Apart from Hyderabad, many districts across Telangana are likely to experience significant rainfall. Areas such as Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak and Siddipet may witness thunderstorms and heavy rain in isolated places.

Recent Rainfall Data

Recent rainfall figures highlight the intensity of the ongoing monsoon spell. Peddapalli recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 172.8 mm of rain in a single day.

Within Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall, recording 61 mm.

Residents Advised to Stay Alert

With more rainfall expected throughout the week, authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions. Special care should be taken during thunderstorms, lightning activity and strong winds.

Citizens are encouraged to follow official weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the active monsoon period.

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