Will Peddi’s Extended Cut Change Views on Janhvi Kapoor?

Ram Charan’s blockbuster Peddi received a strong response at the box office, but the film also faced criticism from a section of the audience. Many viewers felt that some important characters, especially Janhvi Kapoor’s Achiyyamma, did not get enough screen time and emotional depth in the theatrical version.

According to reports, the makers are now planning to include several deleted scenes in the extended OTT version of the film. These scenes are expected to show more of the relationship between Ram Charan’s character and Achiyyamma, helping viewers better understand how she influenced his transformation throughout the story.

Many fans felt that the theatrical version failed to clearly establish the emotional bond between the lead pair. As a result, Janhvi’s character received mixed reactions despite playing an important role in the narrative.

The extended version is also expected to include additional scenes featuring Jagapathi Babu’s character, Appalasuri. Several viewers and even the actor himself felt that some key emotional moments were removed from the theatrical cut due to runtime limitations.

Reports suggest that the Netflix version of Peddi could run for around 3 hours and 25 minutes, making it significantly longer than the theatrical release. The added footage is expected to provide a more complete storytelling experience and strengthen the emotional impact of the film.

With the OTT release, fans are hoping that the restored scenes will give Janhvi Kapoor’s character better clarity and help address some of the criticism that followed the theatrical release. Whether the additional footage changes audience perception remains to be seen.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and others playing key supporting characters. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman.