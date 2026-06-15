Amavasya Effect on Schools Reopening

Schools across Hyderabad and Telangana have reopened today, June 15, after the end of the summer holidays. The Telangana School Education Department had earlier postponed the reopening date from June 12 to June 15 following requests from various stakeholders.

However, the reopening date has sparked discussions among some parents. Today coincides with Amavasya (New Moon Day), which is considered significant by many families. In addition, tomorrow is Tuesday, a day that some people also associate with certain religious and cultural beliefs.

As a result, some parents are expressing their reluctance to send their children to school on June 15. They have requested that schools allow students to begin attending classes from Wednesday instead.

Many parents say that while they support the academic calendar, they would prefer to follow family traditions and religious practices before sending their children back to school after the long summer break.

Despite these concerns, schools across Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have resumed classes as scheduled. To compensate for the postponed reopening from June 12 to June 15, the School Education Department has also declared July 11, the second Saturday of the month, as a working day for all government and private schools.

The summer vacation for schools in Telangana began on April 24, and students are now returning to classrooms for the new academic year 2026–27.