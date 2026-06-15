Hyderabad Actress Files Harassment Case Against Casting Coordinator

A young actress has filed a police complaint against a casting coordinator in Hyderabad, alleging harassment and non-payment of her dues related to a film project.

According to the complaint, the actress was cast in the upcoming film Aakasamlo Oka Tara through a casting coordinator named Prasad. She claimed that she played a supporting role closely associated with the lead actress and completed her shooting schedule several months ago.

However, the actress alleged that she did not receive her full payment after the completion of the project. She stated that ₹90,000 in remuneration and ₹38,000 in travel expenses are still pending. Despite repeatedly following up, she claimed that the payments were delayed without any clear explanation.

The actress further alleged that the casting coordinator later invited her to a meeting, saying that her pending dues would be cleared. During the meeting, she claimed he harassed her while offering promises of bigger roles and future opportunities in the film industry.

After discussing the matter with her family, the actress approached the Banjara Hills police and sought legal action. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the allegations.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the challenges faced by aspiring actors and artists in the entertainment industry, particularly regarding workplace safety and professional conduct.

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