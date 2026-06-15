Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram Pre-Release Event Today in Hyderabad

Actress Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2026. The movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and is described as a family action drama.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have announced that the pre-release event will be held today at ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad. The event will begin at 5 PM and will be streamed live for fans who are unable to attend in person.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is one of Samantha’s most anticipated projects. Apart from playing the lead role, she is also producing the film under her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.

The movie features a talented supporting cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, Manjusha, Sri Lakshmi, and Sreemukhi in important roles.

The film is being produced in association with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru. Music for the movie has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

With the release date approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to see Samantha on the big screen in this family entertainer. The pre-release event is expected to generate further buzz for the film ahead of its theatrical release.