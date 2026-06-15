Hyderabad Schools Open Today, June 15, After Summer Holidays

Schools across Hyderabad and Telangana reopened on June 15 after the summer holidays came to an end. Students returned to classrooms to begin the new 2026-27 academic year.

Initially, schools were expected to reopen on June 12. However, the Telangana government extended the holidays by three days and decided to reopen schools on June 15.

Schools made all necessary arrangements before reopening. Classrooms were cleaned, teachers completed preparations, and many schools planned special welcome activities for students.

After a long break, students returned with new books, uniforms, and excitement for the new academic year. Parents were also busy helping their children get ready for school.

To compensate for the extra holiday, the School Education Department has announced that July 11, which is usually a holiday on the second Saturday, will be a working day.

With schools reopening, regular classes have now resumed across Hyderabad and Telangana.