Peddi Ends as Box Office Failure

Ram Charan's Peddi has entered its crucial second weekend at the box office, with industry observers closely monitoring the film's performance in the coming days. While the movie has managed to sustain its run so far, early indications suggest a slowdown during weekdays, making its Monday collections particularly important.

In the Telugu states, Peddi has performed comparatively better and continues to attract audiences. Trade analysts are now assessing how many distribution territories will achieve breakeven status after factoring in the GST support reportedly provided by the producer. At the same time, there are questions about whether certain areas will still fall short of recovery despite the additional support.

Despite receiving mixed word-of-mouth and carrying a substantial pre-release business valuation, the film's current performance is being viewed by some trade circles as a respectable outcome. Many industry observers had not expected the film to sustain its run to this extent under the circumstances.

Outside the Telugu-speaking markets, however, the film's performance has been considerably weaker. Reports indicate that Peddi has underperformed in several key territories, including Karnataka and overseas markets. The Karnataka distributor is reportedly facing significant losses due to the film's box office performance.

The Hindi version also failed to gain strong traction. According to trade reports, Jio Studios had advanced approximately ₹40 crore for the Hindi rights, and the underwhelming performance allegedly resulted in a substantial financial adjustment involving the producer.

In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, the film reportedly struggled to generate significant momentum. However, industry sources note that advances from Tamil and Malayalam markets were relatively modest compared to other territories.

The overseas market has emerged as one of the film's weakest areas. Reports suggest that the overseas distributor acquired the rights for around ₹43 crore and is expected to incur heavy losses. In North America, where the estimated breakeven target was approximately $6.5 million, the film is projected to conclude its run at around $3.5 million.

Other international territories are also expected to record considerable deficits. Given the scale of the reported overseas losses, trade circles speculate that the producer may need to provide additional compensation or support to affected distribution partners, though no official confirmation has been issued regarding such arrangements.