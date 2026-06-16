June 3rd Week OTT Releases: Drishyam 3, Kenatha Kanom, Save The Tigers 3 & More

The third week of June is packed with exciting South Indian content for OTT audiences, with several Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu titles making their digital debut between June 15 and June 21. From Mohanlal's highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 3 to Yogi Babu's rural drama Kenatha Kanom and the latest season of the popular Telugu web series Save The Tigers, viewers have plenty to look forward to this week.

Among the biggest releases is Drishyam 3, which premieres on Prime Video on June 18. Starring Mohanlal, the Malayalam crime thriller revisits Georgekutty's world as he continues to safeguard his family while dealing with secrets that refuse to remain hidden. The film marks the latest installment in one of Indian cinema's most successful thriller franchises.

Tamil audiences can catch Kenatha Kanom on JioHotstar from June 16. Directed by Suresh Sangaiah, the film stars Yogi Babu, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Raichal Rabecca Philip and George Maryan. Set in a drought-stricken village, the story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of an ancient well and the larger conspiracy surrounding water scarcity, politics and vested interests.

Telugu viewers can look forward to Save The Tigers Season 3, which begins streaming on JioHotstar from June 19. Featuring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam and Krishna Chaitanya, the new season follows three frustrated husbands who find themselves living alternate versions of their dream lives, only to discover that perfection comes with its own set of challenges.

Also arriving on June 19 is the Malayalam comedy-drama Aashaan on Sun NXT. Directed by Johnpaul George, the film stars Indrans and Joemon Jyothir and revolves around aspiring cinema enthusiasts pursuing their dreams despite numerous obstacles.

For fans of horror and fantasy, Gu premieres on ManoramaMAX on June 19. Written and directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the Malayalam psycho-emotional horror fantasy stars Saiju Kurup and Deva Nandha. The story explores a series of mysterious incidents linked to an ancestral home hiding dark secrets, blending folklore, suspense and supernatural elements.

Telugu thriller M4M – Motive For Murder will stream on Lionsgate Play from June 19. Set in Hyderabad, the series follows ACP Krishna and journalist Radha as they hunt a serial killer who recreates famous paintings using murder victims. As more bodies are discovered, the investigation turns into a race against time.

Completing the week's notable releases is Athiradi, which arrives on SonyLIV on June 19. Starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, the Malayalam comedy-drama is set in a college environment and follows a group of youngsters navigating friendship, ambition and campus life. The film heads to OTT after enjoying a successful theatrical run.

With thrillers, comedy-dramas, horror fantasies and family entertainers on offer, this week's South Indian OTT slate promises something for every viewer.