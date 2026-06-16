Allu Arjun Fans Thrilled as PM Modi Uses AA23 Theme Music

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared an Instagram post that caught the attention of movie fans across the country. What made the post special was the use of the popular theme music from Allu Arjun’s upcoming film AA23, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

As soon as fans noticed the background score, social media was flooded with reactions. Many Allu Arjun fans celebrated the moment, calling it a proud achievement for the actor and the film’s team. The theme music has already become a sensation online, with millions of users using it in Instagram reels.

The growing popularity of the AA23 theme has helped create huge buzz around the film even before its release. The project marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films in production.

Fans believe that the Prime Minister using the theme music has given the film even more visibility. The clip quickly went viral, with many users sharing screenshots and posts celebrating the unexpected connection between politics and cinema.

With excitement already at a high level, the latest social media buzz has only increased anticipation for AA23, which is expected to be one of the biggest releases in the coming years