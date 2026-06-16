June 2026 Theatre Releases: Full List of New South Films

Movie lovers are in for an entertaining week as several new films from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema prepare to hit theatres on June 19. The lineup includes a mix of family dramas, horror comedies, social issue-based films, thrillers, and romantic entertainers.

Among the most awaited releases is Maa Inti Bangaaram, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film revolves around the experiences of a young woman who enters a middle-class family after marriage. Blending humor, action, and emotional moments, the movie is expected to attract family audiences.

For fans of horror-comedy, Chettu Meeda Dayyam Naakem Bhayam promises a combination of spooky incidents and light-hearted entertainment. The story follows a group of youngsters who encounter mysterious events during a visit to a farmhouse. The film is directed by and stars Tallada Sai Krishna.

Kannada cinema brings Dodmansa, a drama centered on a village youth chasing his dream of becoming an actor. The film explores his struggles, ambitions, and personal relationships as he tries to establish himself in the film industry.

Tamil actor Vijay Antony returns with Nooru Saami, a film that combines emotional storytelling with a strong social message. The movie is expected to appeal to audiences looking for meaningful content.

Another notable release is the Malayalam psychological thriller Balan The Boy. The story follows a teenager's search for his missing mother, taking viewers through an emotional and suspense-filled journey.

Social drama LGBT: Oka Nyaya Poratam is also drawing attention ahead of its release. The film focuses on the fight for dignity and justice by a transgender woman and addresses important social issues that remain relevant today.

Apart from these major releases, films such as Manu, Trimurthulu Badili, Chinna Chinna Aasai, and Deewana will also arrive in theatres. Each offers a unique storyline, ranging from emotional journeys and honest police officers to romantic tales and personal struggles.

With such a diverse lineup, June 19 promises to be an exciting day for cinema fans across South India.

Also read: Sreemukhi Stuns at Maa Inti Bangaaram Pre-Release Event: Photos