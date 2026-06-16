Wow Samantha: 40 Interviews in a Single Day!

Star actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again demonstrated her dedication and commitment, this time by setting an extraordinary promotional benchmark for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress reportedly gave an astonishing 40 video interviews in a single day as part of the film's promotional campaign, leaving industry circles stunned.

The marathon media interaction spree is being hailed as a rare feat, highlighting Samantha's relentless efforts to take the film to audiences across platforms. Industry observers say it is one of the highest numbers of interviews conducted by a leading actress in a single day for a film promotion.

Maa Inti Bangaram has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy and is produced under the banner Tralala Moving Pictures by Samantha along with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

With promotions in full swing, the team is optimistic about the film's prospects at the box office. Samantha has been actively participating in interviews, media interactions, and promotional events to build anticipation ahead of the release.

The much-awaited entertainer is all set to hit theatres on June 19. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Samantha on the big screen in what promises to be another notable addition to her filmography.

Watch Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer Here