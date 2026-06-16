Hero Vishal Meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Joseph

Actor and producer Vishal Krishna met Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in a warm and emotional meeting that reflected their long-standing friendship spanning several decades.

Following the meeting, Vishal shared a heartfelt message expressing his admiration for Vijay's remarkable journey from a budding actor to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars and now the Chief Minister of the state.

Addressing the Chief Minister affectionately as "darling" — a term he said he has used since their college days at Loyola College — Vishal wrote that despite Vijay's rise to prominence and his new responsibilities as Chief Minister, the warmth and humility he experienced years ago remain unchanged.

"It all started when I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing you rise up the ladder as the Superstar, facing all odds and criticism, brushing it away with your silence and success, and then moving on to become the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Vishal stated.

The actor noted that while Vijay's designation has changed, his personality has remained the same. He described the meeting as an absolute delight and said the fan in him continues to admire Vijay's achievements.

In his message, Vishal also reflected on his interactions with several former Tamil Nadu leaders, including Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi, J. Jayalalithaa, M.K. Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, emphasizing the affection and respect he has maintained for political leaders across generations.

A significant highlight of the meeting was Vishal's decision to forgo the customary bouquet and shawl traditionally presented during official visits. Instead, he chose to use the equivalent amount to sponsor the education of three deserving underprivileged girl students in Tamil Nadu in the Chief Minister's name.

Expressing gratitude to Vijay for accepting the gesture, Vishal said the students would remember the Chief Minister's contribution to their education for years to come.

Concluding his note, Vishal wished Vijay success in his tenure as Chief Minister and expressed hope for continued positivity, growth, and development in Tamil Nadu under his leadership.

The meeting and Vishal's thoughtful educational initiative have drawn attention from fans and well-wishers, who praised the actor's gesture of supporting education while honoring the state's Chief Minister.