Rashmika Signs Off as “Mandanna Deverakonda,” Fans React

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again caught the attention of fans with a small but noticeable change on social media. The actress recently signed off a post using the name “Mandanna Deverakonda,” which quickly sparked discussions among her followers. Fans were excited to see the surname “Deverakonda” being used and shared their reactions online.

The post was related to actor Vijay Deverakonda, and many fans viewed the sign-off as a sweet gesture. Social media users flooded the comments section with messages, expressing their happiness and admiration for the popular star couple.

Rashmika and Vijay have been among the most talked-about celebrity pairs in recent years. Their on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade made them fan favorites, and their personal lives continue to attract attention from audiences.

Although the social media update was simple, it quickly became a trending topic among fans. Many praised the actress for the heartfelt sign-off, while others shared the post widely across different platforms. As always, Rashmika and Vijay continue to be one of the most loved celebrity couples in Indian cinema.