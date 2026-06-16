AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected on June 18

Students waiting for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvement Examination results may not have to wait much longer. The Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the results later this week, with June 18 being the likely date.

Officials have completed the evaluation process for answer scripts from both first-year and second-year examinations. More than 12 lakh answer sheets were assessed, and the valuation process was completed by June 15. The board is currently carrying out result processing and verification work before the official announcement.

The Advanced Supplementary examinations were conducted between May 21 and June 5 across the state. Practical examinations were held separately from June 7 to June 11 at designated district centers. Authorities confirmed that the assessment of practical exams has also been completed.

This year witnessed a significant response to the Improvement Examination facility for second-year Intermediate students. For the first time, students were given an opportunity to improve their marks, and nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams hoping to enhance their scores.

Meanwhile, candidates awaiting AP EAPCET 2026 results are also closely watching the Intermediate result announcement. Since Intermediate marks carry a weightage in determining EAPCET ranks, officials are expected to release the entrance examination results only after the supplementary and improvement results are declared.

Once announced, students will be able to check their scores and download their results through the official websites of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education.

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