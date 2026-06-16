Kanatha Kaanom OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Tamil actor Yogi Babu's comedy-drama Kanatha Kaanom has officially premiered on OTT, giving audiences another chance to watch the film after its theatrical release earlier this year.

The movie, which hit cinemas in March 2026, began streaming on JioHotstar from June 16. Viewers can watch the film in multiple languages, including Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Directed by filmmaker Suresh Sangiah, Kanatha Kaanom blends humor with socially relevant themes. The director was known for presenting serious subjects through entertaining narratives, and the film reflects that storytelling approach.

Yogi Babu leads the cast with his trademark comic timing, while Lovelin Chandrasekhar, Rachel Rebecca, George Maryan, and Ramakrishnan play supporting roles. Together, they bring a mix of comedy and emotion to the story.

Although the film did not emerge as a major commercial success in theatres, it received recognition for its unique concept and content-focused narrative. Industry observers believe the OTT release could help the movie reach a larger audience.

With digital platforms increasingly becoming a preferred choice for viewers, Kanatha Kaanom now has an opportunity to find new appreciation among streaming audiences. The coming weeks will reveal whether the film can achieve greater popularity online than it did on the big screen.

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