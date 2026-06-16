Telegram Blocked Till June 22 in India: NEET UG Re-Exam Row

Telegram services have been temporarily restricted in India until June 22, 2026, as authorities step up measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The decision was taken to reduce the risk of question paper leaks, the spread of false information, and other unfair activities that could affect the integrity of the examination process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) welcomed the move, stating that maintaining a secure and transparent examination environment is a top priority. Officials believe that limiting access to certain communication platforms during the examination period can help prevent the circulation of unauthorized content.

The NEET UG examination is one of the most important entrance tests for medical aspirants across the country, attracting lakhs of candidates every year. Authorities are implementing additional safeguards to ensure a fair opportunity for all students appearing for the re-test.

The temporary restriction will remain in place until June 22, after which normal access is expected to resume. Officials have urged students and parents to rely only on official sources for exam-related updates and information.

The measure reflects the government's broader efforts to strengthen examination security and maintain confidence in the country's competitive testing system.

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