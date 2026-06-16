Will Alia Bhatt Play Sumathi or a New Character in Kalki 2?

Actress Alia Bhatt is once again making headlines after fresh reports linked her to the sequel of the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD. Ever since Deepika Padukone exited the project, speculation has been growing about who will take her place in the highly anticipated sequel.

Recent industry buzz suggests that Alia Bhatt is being considered for a key role in the film. However, it is still unclear whether she will step into Deepika’s character Sumathi (SUM-80) or play an entirely new character created for the sequel. So far, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding her casting.

Adding to the mystery, there have also been reports linking actress Sai Pallavi to the sequel. Some reports claim she is being considered for the role of Sumathi, while others suggest the makers are still evaluating different options.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel is one of the most awaited Indian films in production. With stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan expected to return, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will join the cast and what new surprises the makers have planned.