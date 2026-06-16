Former Amazon Employee Turns Cab Driver in Hyderabad

A Hyderabad-based cab driver has become the center of attention online after a video highlighting his unusual career journey went viral on social media.

The driver, Kumar, was featured in a video shared by software developer and content creator Chetna Singh. During an Uber ride, Singh learned that Kumar had previously worked at Amazon before deciding to leave the corporate sector and pursue a career behind the wheel.

What caught the attention of viewers was not the career change itself but the reason behind it. Kumar explained that he genuinely enjoys driving and finds satisfaction in meeting new people every day. According to him, interacting with passengers from different cultures and backgrounds makes the job rewarding and interesting.

He also shared that driving allows him to explore various parts of Hyderabad while doing something he truly enjoys. His positive outlook and enthusiasm for the profession impressed many social media users.

Kumar revealed that he joined Uber in 2014 and has completed nearly 23,600 trips over the years. His dedication to customer service has also earned him excellent ratings from passengers.

The video quickly gained popularity online, with many people praising him for choosing personal happiness over conventional career expectations. Several users commented that his story served as a reminder that success can mean different things to different people.

Many viewers described Kumar's journey as inspiring, saying it takes courage to follow one's passion despite societal pressures. His story has sparked conversations about career choices, job satisfaction, and the importance of doing what truly brings happiness.

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